Over 42% Turnout in Rupauli Assembly Bypoll

More than 42% of over three lakh electors exercised their franchise till 3 pm on Wednesday in the bypoll for the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar, an electoral official reported.

Polling commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of former MLA Bima Bharti, who previously held the seat for JD(U) but resigned to contest the Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket. After losing the parliamentary election, she is now contesting the bypoll as an RJD candidate.

"A voter turnout of 42.19% was recorded till 3 pm," confirmed an Election Official.

With over three lakh voters eligible, the election will determine the fate of 11 candidates.

The JD(U) has fielded Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, who ran as an independent in the 2020 assembly polls from the same seat.

Also contesting is former MLA Shankar Singh, who left the LJP (Ram Vilas) headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, to run as an independent candidate.

