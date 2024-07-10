Left Menu

Over 42% Turnout in Rupauli Assembly Bypoll

More than 42% of over three lakh electors cast their votes in the Rupauli assembly bypoll in Bihar as of 3 pm on Wednesday. The bypoll follows the resignation of MLA Bima Bharti, with the JD(U) and RJD fielding new candidates. Voting began at 7 am and runs until 6 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:05 IST
Over 42% Turnout in Rupauli Assembly Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

More than 42% of over three lakh electors exercised their franchise till 3 pm on Wednesday in the bypoll for the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar, an electoral official reported.

Polling commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of former MLA Bima Bharti, who previously held the seat for JD(U) but resigned to contest the Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket. After losing the parliamentary election, she is now contesting the bypoll as an RJD candidate.

"A voter turnout of 42.19% was recorded till 3 pm," confirmed an Election Official.

With over three lakh voters eligible, the election will determine the fate of 11 candidates.

The JD(U) has fielded Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, who ran as an independent in the 2020 assembly polls from the same seat.

Also contesting is former MLA Shankar Singh, who left the LJP (Ram Vilas) headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, to run as an independent candidate.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Language Translation: The New English-Azerbaijani Parallel Corpus Initiative

SLICE-100K: A Comprehensive Resource for the Future of 3D Printing and AI Integration

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024