Narendra Modi's Historic Visit to Austria: Strengthening Ties and Collaborating on Climate Action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, discussing ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in numerous sectors, including environmental sustainability and combating climate change.

Modi expressed satisfaction after the meeting, stating that both leaders are keen on expanding India-Austria cooperation. Discussions covered bilateral and global topics, specifically addressing issues like global warming and climate action.

President Van der Bellen emphasized Austria's longstanding friendship with India and noted the importance of collaboration on climate neutrality. The leaders also touched on current geopolitical challenges, particularly the Ukraine conflict, and agreed on supporting peace efforts in the region.

During his visit, Modi also met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Highlighting the special nature of his visit, Modi acknowledged the 75 years of India-Austria friendship and the shared principles of democracy and rule of law. The talks aimed at bolstering economic ties and exploring opportunities in infrastructure, innovation, water resources, AI, and climate change.

The Indian Prime Minister also engaged with business leaders from both countries, inviting Austrian companies to invest in India across various sectors like infrastructure, energy, and emerging technologies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)