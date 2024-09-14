Haryana Political Shifts: BJP Leaders Join Congress Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a significant political shift, Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha president Sukhvinder Mandi has joined the Congress party ahead of the state's October 5 Assembly elections. Mandi, a former MLA from the Badhra segment, was welcomed by party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Udai Bhan.

The transition follows BJP's decision to deny Mandi a ticket, which has led to his defection to Congress. This move comes just a day after another BJP leader, former minister Karan Dev Kamboj, also jumped ship to Congress following a similar denial of a ticket. Kamboj, initially teaming for Radaur or Indri seats, stepped down as the BJP state unit's OBC Morcha chief.

These defections expose growing discontent within BJP ranks as the state prepares for elections. With 90 assembly seats up for grabs, polling is set for October 5 with results announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)