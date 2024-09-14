Comoros President Attacked at Funeral: Suspect Found Dead
President Azali Assoumani of Comoros sustained minor injuries in a knife attack during a funeral. The attacker, a 24-year-old soldier named Ahmed Abdou, was found dead in police custody the following day. An investigation is ongoing regarding the motive and circumstances of the attacker's death.
- Comoros
President Azali Assoumani of the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros sustained minor injuries from a knife attack while attending a funeral, according to his office.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old soldier Ahmed Abdou, was found dead in a police cell the day after the attack, sparking an investigation.
Authorities report Abdou attacked Assoumani with a kitchen knife, injuring another civilian. The president's security subdued the attacker who was taken into custody. Public prosecutor Ali Mohamed Djounaid announced a probe into the incident's motive and the circumstances of Abdou's death.
