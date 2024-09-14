Left Menu

Comoros President Attacked at Funeral: Suspect Found Dead

President Azali Assoumani of Comoros sustained minor injuries in a knife attack during a funeral. The attacker, a 24-year-old soldier named Ahmed Abdou, was found dead in police custody the following day. An investigation is ongoing regarding the motive and circumstances of the attacker's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moroni | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Comoros

President Azali Assoumani of the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros sustained minor injuries from a knife attack while attending a funeral, according to his office.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old soldier Ahmed Abdou, was found dead in a police cell the day after the attack, sparking an investigation.

Authorities report Abdou attacked Assoumani with a kitchen knife, injuring another civilian. The president's security subdued the attacker who was taken into custody. Public prosecutor Ali Mohamed Djounaid announced a probe into the incident's motive and the circumstances of Abdou's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

