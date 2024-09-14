Kejriwal Energizes AAP Cadre Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal held a crucial meeting with senior party leaders on Saturday to discuss key issues, including the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana and the organizational structure of the party in the national capital. This discussion followed Kejriwal's release on bail in the excise policy case.

AAP leaders confirmed that Kejriwal will actively campaign in Haryana, where the party plans to contest all 90 assembly seats. AAP General Secretary and MP Sandeep Pathak told ANI that the party will contest the elections with full strength. 'Our cadre and organization are in every village. The results are going to be good in Haryana. The CM will definitely go there. After the CM has come out, the entire cadre is energized, and we are planning future activities for Delhi, Haryana, and other places,' he said. The meeting took place at the residence of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, with party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai among those attending.

Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail on Saturday hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail, setting specific limitations in the bail order. He subsequently led a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence.

'The prison walls have increased my courage 100 times. My life is dedicated to the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to my country. God has always supported me. Why did God support me? Because I was truthful, I was right; I served the people; I fought for the country; that is why God is with me,' he stated. 'I express my gratitude to the countrymen who prayed for my release. Some people, anti-national forces, want to weaken and divide the country. Attempts are being made to weaken the Election Commission. We have to fight against this. My fault is not that I have committed corruption; my fault is that I have spoken against such anti-national forces. I will continue to fight against such forces,' he added.

Polling for the Haryana assembly will be held on October 5, with results to be declared on October 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)