US Pledges Support for Bangladesh's Economic and Human Rights Efforts
The US has reaffirmed its commitment to assist Bangladesh in expanding economic opportunities, improving institutional capacity, and upholding human rights. A high-level US delegation, led by Brent Neiman and Donald Lu, met with Bangladeshi officials to discuss ways to propel economic growth and sustainability.
The United States on Sunday reassured Bangladesh's interim government of its dedication to fostering economic opportunities, enhancing institutional capacity, and advocating for human rights.
This pledge was reiterated during a meeting between a high-level US delegation and Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain. The US Embassy in Dhaka echoed this commitment in a social media post following the meeting.
The US delegation, led by Assistant Secretary for International Finance Brent Neiman and US State Department Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, expressed support for Bangladesh's path towards economic dynamism and growth.
