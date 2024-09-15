US Pledges Support for Bangladesh's Economic and Human Rights Efforts

The United States on Sunday reassured Bangladesh's interim government of its dedication to fostering economic opportunities, enhancing institutional capacity, and advocating for human rights.

This pledge was reiterated during a meeting between a high-level US delegation and Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain. The US Embassy in Dhaka echoed this commitment in a social media post following the meeting.

The US delegation, led by Assistant Secretary for International Finance Brent Neiman and US State Department Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, expressed support for Bangladesh's path towards economic dynamism and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)