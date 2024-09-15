Left Menu

US Pledges Support for Bangladesh's Economic and Human Rights Efforts

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to assist Bangladesh in expanding economic opportunities, improving institutional capacity, and upholding human rights. A high-level US delegation, led by Brent Neiman and Donald Lu, met with Bangladeshi officials to discuss ways to propel economic growth and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 15-09-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 12:28 IST
US Pledges Support for Bangladesh's Economic and Human Rights Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The United States on Sunday reassured Bangladesh's interim government of its dedication to fostering economic opportunities, enhancing institutional capacity, and advocating for human rights.

This pledge was reiterated during a meeting between a high-level US delegation and Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain. The US Embassy in Dhaka echoed this commitment in a social media post following the meeting.

The US delegation, led by Assistant Secretary for International Finance Brent Neiman and US State Department Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, expressed support for Bangladesh's path towards economic dynamism and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024