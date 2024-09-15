Left Menu

BJP Candidate Mohd Aizaz Khan Vows Employment, Health, and Education Reforms in Haryana

BJP candidate from Punhana, Mohd Aizaz Khan focuses on employment, health, and education, promising a university and better infrastructure. Khan, who faces his cousin and Congress rival Mohd Illyas, is confident of BJP's victory. He also highlights the BJP's merit-based job approach in Haryana.

  • Country:
  • India

In the upcoming Haryana elections, BJP candidate from Punhana constituency, Mohd Aizaz Khan, has pledged to prioritize employment, health, and education if elected. Khan also aims to establish a university and improve the region's infrastructure, bolstering his father's legacy of youth employment.

Khan is among two Muslim candidates fielded by the BJP in Haryana, with the other being Naseem Ahmed from Ferozepur Jhirkha. Khan has highlighted the BJP's achievement of providing thousands of merit-based jobs, eliminating the previous 'parchi, kharchi' system of employment.

The constituencies of Punhana and Ferozepur Jhirkha, both located in Mewat's Muslim-majority Nuh district, will see Khan and Ahmed contesting against Congress's Mohd Ilyas and Mamman Khan. Despite past unrest, Khan insists that peace and brotherhood prevail in the region and expresses confidence in a BJP win.

