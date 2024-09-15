BJP Candidate Mohd Aizaz Khan Vows Employment, Health, and Education Reforms in Haryana

In the upcoming Haryana elections, BJP candidate from Punhana constituency, Mohd Aizaz Khan, has pledged to prioritize employment, health, and education if elected. Khan also aims to establish a university and improve the region's infrastructure, bolstering his father's legacy of youth employment.

Khan is among two Muslim candidates fielded by the BJP in Haryana, with the other being Naseem Ahmed from Ferozepur Jhirkha. Khan has highlighted the BJP's achievement of providing thousands of merit-based jobs, eliminating the previous 'parchi, kharchi' system of employment.

The constituencies of Punhana and Ferozepur Jhirkha, both located in Mewat's Muslim-majority Nuh district, will see Khan and Ahmed contesting against Congress's Mohd Ilyas and Mamman Khan. Despite past unrest, Khan insists that peace and brotherhood prevail in the region and expresses confidence in a BJP win.

