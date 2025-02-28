Left Menu

CAG Report to Unveil Alleged Corruption in Delhi's Health Sector

The Delhi Assembly will table a CAG report on public health, exposing alleged fiscal mismanagement under Arvind Kejriwal's administration. Accusations of corruption in hospital funding and shortcomings in mohalla clinics are central. AAP refutes claims, arguing the report's presentation is a routine process. CAG efforts to assess health facility conditions remain pivotal.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical development for the current Delhi administration, a soon-to-be-released CAG report is poised to shed light on alleged financial inconsistencies within the capital's health sector. The report, titled 'Public Health Infrastructure & Management of Health Services,' is expected to be presented in the Delhi Assembly, promising to unveil the administration of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the findings will reveal substantial misuse of funds intended for hospitals and health services, branding Kejriwal as 'kattar beimaan' (blatantly dishonest). BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay reinforced these claims, alleging widespread corruption and mismanagement within the AAP-led government.

In stark contrast, AAP's spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticized the BJP's accusations, describing the report's tabling as part of a standard procedural process. She emphasized previous formalities by the former Chief Minister Atishi had completed prerequisites, dismissing the opposition's narrative-setting attempts. As the assembly sessions approach, the anticipation surrounding the CAG report continues to escalate, aiming to distinguish claims and ground realities in Delhi's healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

