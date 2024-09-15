Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Mamata Banerjee Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape and Murder

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday rebuked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, asserting that she does not have the 'right' to remain in her position. Prasad described the incident as a significant insult occurring under a woman CM.

'In Mamata Banerjee's rule, a daughter was raped. What can be said about it? This happened under a woman Chief Minister, and there can be no greater insult than this. Her government tried its best to halt the investigation. She does not have the right to stay in her position,' Prasad stated to ANI. The CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, along with Abhijit Mondal, officer-in-charge of Tala police station, on Saturday. Both accused were presented in the Sealdah court today.

On Saturday, CM Mamata Banerjee visited Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department headquarters, in Salt Lake, Kolkata, to address doctors on a sit-in protest. She assured them of action against those found guilty. 'I have been a student leader myself and understand your struggle. I am asking for some time to study your demands with senior officials. Whoever is found guilty will be punished,' Banerjee promised.

Protests have erupted over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The victim was discovered dead in the seminar hall on August 9. The incident has escalated tensions between the BJP and the state government, with the BJP demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

