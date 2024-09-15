Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Resignation, Seeks Certificate of Honesty from People
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would resign and seek early elections in the capital. He vowed not to reassume his position until receiving a 'certificate of honesty' from the public. BJP criticized the move as a 'PR exercise', and options for his replacement are being considered within AAP.
15-09-2024
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared on Sunday that he would step down in two days, demanding early elections in the city and pledging not to resume office without a 'certificate of honesty' from the people.
The BJP sharply criticized Kejriwal's declaration, labeling it a 'PR exercise' and 'drama'.
Kejriwal, recently released on bail in the excise policy corruption case, stated that he would convene a meeting of AAP MLAs to determine his successor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
