Engineer Rashid: Voice for True Representation in Jammu and Kashmir

Engineer Rashid, a prominent MP from Baramulla, has asserted that his Awami Ittehad Party is participating in the upcoming Assembly elections to provide genuine representation to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a recent interview with PTI, Rashid highlighted the importance of representing the sentiments of Kashmiris, especially following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. He contends that the high voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls was a clear verdict against the central government's move.

Rashid, who has been granted interim bail, vowed to take all lawful and democratic steps to restore the special constitutional provisions for Jammu and Kashmir. He remains committed to peaceful protests and dialogue with all stakeholders, urging the government to address the grievances of the Kashmiri people.

(With inputs from agencies.)