Left Menu

Engineer Rashid: Voice for True Representation in Jammu and Kashmir

Engineer Rashid, MP from Baramulla, emphasizes that his Awami Ittehad Party contests the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure true representation. Rashid speaks against the abrogation of Article 370 and aims to restore special constitutional provisions for the region through lawful democratic means.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:25 IST
Engineer Rashid: Voice for True Representation in Jammu and Kashmir
Engineer Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

Engineer Rashid, a prominent MP from Baramulla, has asserted that his Awami Ittehad Party is participating in the upcoming Assembly elections to provide genuine representation to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a recent interview with PTI, Rashid highlighted the importance of representing the sentiments of Kashmiris, especially following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. He contends that the high voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls was a clear verdict against the central government's move.

Rashid, who has been granted interim bail, vowed to take all lawful and democratic steps to restore the special constitutional provisions for Jammu and Kashmir. He remains committed to peaceful protests and dialogue with all stakeholders, urging the government to address the grievances of the Kashmiri people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024