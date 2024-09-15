Engineer Rashid: Voice for True Representation in Jammu and Kashmir
Engineer Rashid, MP from Baramulla, emphasizes that his Awami Ittehad Party contests the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure true representation. Rashid speaks against the abrogation of Article 370 and aims to restore special constitutional provisions for the region through lawful democratic means.
- Country:
- India
Engineer Rashid, a prominent MP from Baramulla, has asserted that his Awami Ittehad Party is participating in the upcoming Assembly elections to provide genuine representation to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a recent interview with PTI, Rashid highlighted the importance of representing the sentiments of Kashmiris, especially following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. He contends that the high voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls was a clear verdict against the central government's move.
Rashid, who has been granted interim bail, vowed to take all lawful and democratic steps to restore the special constitutional provisions for Jammu and Kashmir. He remains committed to peaceful protests and dialogue with all stakeholders, urging the government to address the grievances of the Kashmiri people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Resigns Over Ticket Distribution Row Ahead of J-K Assembly Polls
Haryana assembly polls now on Oct 5 instead of Oct 1 keeping in mind centuries-old festival of Bishnoi community: EC.
2024 Haryana Assembly Polls Rescheduled to Honor Bishnoi Community Tradition
Election Commission Reschedules Haryana Assembly Polls to Honor Bishnoi Community Festival
NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Chhattisgarh Over 2023 Assembly Polls IED Blast