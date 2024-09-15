Left Menu

Mukesh Sharma Vows Transformative Development for Gurugram

Mukesh Sharma, BJP's candidate for Gurgaon, promises to advocate for an international-level sports stadium, rejuvenation of the bus stand, and the construction of a university and medical college if elected to the Haryana Assembly. Sharma highlights his 25-year local service and pledges comprehensive community development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:07 IST
Mukesh Sharma, the BJP candidate for Gurgaon, has pledged to push for an international-level sports stadium, significant improvements to the local bus stand, and the establishment of both a university and a medical college, should he be elected to the Haryana Assembly.

Speaking at a public event at Leisure Valley Park, Sharma emphasized his extensive 25-year tenure of service in Gurgaon, a commitment that led the BJP to nominate him. He expressed confidence in garnering strong local support, believing that his constituents would elect him with a record number of votes and thereby empower him to advocate effectively for Gurugram in Chandigarh.

Sharma also promised the development of parks with modern facilities if elected, reinforcing his local ties and understanding of community needs. Kamal Yadav, BJP's district chief, echoed this sentiment by highlighting Sharma's long-term dedication to the area. Haryana's legislative elections are scheduled for October 5th, with results to be announced on October 8th.

