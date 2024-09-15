Arvind Kejriwal's Revolutionary Resignation: A Testament to Honesty

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday praised AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as Delhi's Chief Minister, labeling it as 'revolutionary' and citing it as proof of Kejriwal's 'honesty and commitment to the people.'

After being released on bail from Tihar jail in the Delhi excise policy case, Kejriwal announced his intention to resign in two days, requesting early polls and pledging not to reclaim his position until the public reaffirmed his 'certificate of honesty.' He plans to convene AAP MLAs to decide on a new leader.

Mann emphasized that efforts to undermine the AAP by imprisoning Kejriwal had failed. He predicted strong support for Kejriwal in upcoming elections. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema echoed Mann's sentiments, accusing the BJP of fabricating charges and asserting that the truth would prevail, leading to a decisive BJP defeat in the Delhi elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)