Kejriwal Draws Parallel to Bhagat Singh in Jail Experience Speech

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday drew parallels between his recent jail experience and that of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, accusing the current government of being more tyrannical than the British regime. Kejriwal, addressing AAP workers, highlighted the oppressive measures he faced, comparing modern India's government to its colonial past.

Kejriwal spoke at the AAP headquarters, describing how he spent his incarceration reading political books and religious texts, including Bhagat Singh's 'Jail Diary.' He alleged that his letters were censored, with one addressed to the Lieutenant Governor being returned with a warning. He recalled that unlike the British, today's rulers are curbing democratic freedoms more aggressively.

The AAP supremo lamented how freedom fighters like Gandhi and Nehru were allowed political discussions in jail, but his colleague, Sandeep Pathak, was blacklisted after discussing the party's future. Kejriwal charged the ruling party with attempting to demoralize and break opposition parties through false cases and arrests. He asserted his determination to protect India's democracy, urging other opposition leaders to lead their governments even from jail if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)