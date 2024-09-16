Left Menu

Kejriwal and Sisodia to Discuss Leadership Transition Amid Resignation Buzz

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is set to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following Kejriwal's announcement of his resignation. Kejriwal has declared he won't resume his role until the public gives him a 'certificate of honesty.' The meeting, held at the CM's official residence, is expected to address the selection of the next chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:20 IST
Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, a day after Kejriwal announced his resignation and a halt to his duties until the electorate certifies his honesty.

The AAP national convener, Kejriwal, stated that he and Sisodia would only resume their roles as chief minister and deputy chief minister when the public affirms their integrity.

A party functionary confirmed that Kejriwal and Sisodia's meeting will be the first since the resignation announcement, with discussions likely focusing on the next chief minister. This meeting will occur at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area. Following his release on bail from Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case, Kejriwal mentioned that an AAP MLA would take over as chief minister, fueling speculation about potential replacements such as his wife Sunita, and ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

