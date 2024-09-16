Kejriwal and Sisodia to Discuss Leadership Transition Amid Resignation Buzz

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, a day after Kejriwal announced his resignation and a halt to his duties until the electorate certifies his honesty.

The AAP national convener, Kejriwal, stated that he and Sisodia would only resume their roles as chief minister and deputy chief minister when the public affirms their integrity.

A party functionary confirmed that Kejriwal and Sisodia's meeting will be the first since the resignation announcement, with discussions likely focusing on the next chief minister. This meeting will occur at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area. Following his release on bail from Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case, Kejriwal mentioned that an AAP MLA would take over as chief minister, fueling speculation about potential replacements such as his wife Sunita, and ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)