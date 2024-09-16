Left Menu

Stephane Sejourne Nominated as New EU Commissioner by Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed Stephane Sejourne, the outgoing foreign minister and close ally, to replace Thierry Breton as the EU commissioner. Breton announced his resignation from the Commission and stated he would not be a candidate for the next EU executive body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:20 IST
Stephane Sejourne Nominated as New EU Commissioner by Macron
Stephane Sejourne
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday his decision to propose Stephane Sejourne, the outgoing foreign minister and a trusted political ally, as the new EU commissioner.

This proposal comes in the wake of Thierry Breton stepping down from his post in the Commission and declaring his decision not to run for the forthcoming EU executive body.

Macron's move aims to ensure a seamless transition and strong representation for France in the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024