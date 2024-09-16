Stephane Sejourne Nominated as New EU Commissioner by Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed Stephane Sejourne, the outgoing foreign minister and close ally, to replace Thierry Breton as the EU commissioner. Breton announced his resignation from the Commission and stated he would not be a candidate for the next EU executive body.
Updated: 16-09-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:20 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday his decision to propose Stephane Sejourne, the outgoing foreign minister and a trusted political ally, as the new EU commissioner.
This proposal comes in the wake of Thierry Breton stepping down from his post in the Commission and declaring his decision not to run for the forthcoming EU executive body.
Macron's move aims to ensure a seamless transition and strong representation for France in the European Union.
