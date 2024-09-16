Left Menu

Congress Calls for Legal Action Against Shinde and Fadnavis Over Communal Remarks

A Maharashtra Congress leader has lodged a complaint with Mumbai police demanding action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly making communal statements. The complaint accuses them of falsely claiming that Karnataka police seized a Ganesh idol during festivities, potentially stirring communal tensions.

Updated: 16-09-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:03 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra Congress functionary on Monday submitted a complaint to Mumbai police seeking action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly making communal statements.

Maharashtra Congress legal cell head advocate Raviprakash Jadhav, in his complaint to Colaba police station, alleged Shinde and Fadnavis, in a bid to inflame passions, had claimed police in Congress-ruled Karnataka had seized a Ganesh idol.

Jadhav claimed Bengaluru police had taken the idol during a Vishva Hindu Parishad protest on September 13 for safekeeping and to ensure they don't get damaged in the melee.

The police later immersed the idol after completing all the rituals and many fact-checking organisations have revealed this, he said.

''However, for political benefits, Shinde falsely claimed Karnataka police stopped the festival celebration and seized the Ganesh idol. Fadnavis also shared similar misinformation from his X account,'' Jadhav claimed in his complaint.

''BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also spread false information and tried to stoke communal tension. Spreading of such fake news could be done for political benefits ahead of state elections. Police should take serious note and take action against them,'' the Congress functionary said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

