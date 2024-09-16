Congress Criticizes Modi's 100 Days: Claims of Instability and Corruption
The Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being a weak leader dependent on crutches during his first 100 days in the third term. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate highlighted issues of instability, increasing corruption, worsening economic conditions, and rising crime, claiming that Modi has no vision or plan for India's future.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100 days in his third term, the Congress party has painted a picture of instability and leadership lacking direction. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asserted that the period has been heavy on the nation's farmers, youth, and women, stressing Modi's failure to bring any tangible progress.
Addressing a press conference from AICC headquarters, Shrinate accused Modi of evading critical issues and flip-flopping on key policies. She highlighted the government's shortcomings across various sectors, ranging from infrastructure to national security, citing 38 train accidents and significant project failures as evidence of mismanagement.
The spokesperson also pointed to the economic downturn, increased unemployment, and rising crimes against women, alleging that Modi's administration lacks a clear vision or effective strategies to address these pressing issues. The criticisms were reflective of a broader discontent with the prime minister's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue an example of corruption: Sharad Pawar at MVA protest in Mumbai.
FAIMA Raises Concerns Over Electoral Corruption in IMA
Nadda Criticizes Kerala's Left Government Over Delays and Corruption
BJP Accuses AAP of Corruption in Delhi Health Department
Overwhelming Backlog: 6,900 Pending Corruption Cases Linger in Indian Courts