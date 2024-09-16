Suspect in Trump Assassination Attempt Appears in Court
Ryan Routh, the reported suspect in an assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, appeared in a federal courtroom in West Bank Palm Beach, Florida. Dressed in dark prison scrubs and shackled, Routh's appearance was noted by a CNN reporter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:54 IST
The court appearance marks a significant development in the high-profile case that has garnered nationwide attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
