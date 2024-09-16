Left Menu

Suspect in Trump Assassination Attempt Appears in Court

Ryan Routh, the reported suspect in an assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, appeared in a federal courtroom in West Bank Palm Beach, Florida. Dressed in dark prison scrubs and shackled, Routh's appearance was noted by a CNN reporter.

Updated: 16-09-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:54 IST
Ryan Routh, identified as the suspect in an assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, made a court appearance in West Bank Palm Beach, Florida.

Upon entering the federal courtroom, Routh was observed wearing dark prison scrubs with his hands and feet shackled, as reported by a CNN journalist via social media.

The court appearance marks a significant development in the high-profile case that has garnered nationwide attention.

