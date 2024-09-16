Union Minister Questions Kerala's CM on Central Aid Delay
Union Minister Suresh Gopi urged the media to question Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the delay in central aid for the landslide-hit Wayanad. Despite repeated questioning, Gopi was reluctant to comment, suggesting the CM understands the system. PM Narendra Modi had pledged aid for rehabilitation.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday urged the media to question Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the delay in central aid for the landslide-hit Wayanad.
When pressed for his opinion on the matter, Gopi, visibly irritated, smiled and insisted that the Chief Minister was familiar with the workings of the system and should be questioned directly.
"You ask your Chief Minister... what is the system? I don't like this at all...You ask your CM... let him tell how it (central aid) comes," the union minister responded.
Despite repeated queries from reporters, the actor-turned-politician remained reluctant to provide further comments. On July 30, major landslides devastated the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions in Wayanad, resulting in over 200 fatalities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Wayanad on August 10 and offered comprehensive support for rehabilitation efforts.
