Lone Criticizes BJP for Mishandling Rashid's Release

People's Conference president Sajad Lone launched a fierce critique of Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Monday, alleging that Rashid had not been in jail for the past two months.

Lone suggested that the timing of Rashid's release from Tihar jail was orchestrated by the BJP.

''This is the worst executed plan of Delhi since 1947. No plan has been so badly executed. This plan smells of BJP,'' Lone stated.

The People's Conference leader, who lost to Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, in the recent Baramulla Lok Sabha elections, expressed his reluctance to label anyone as an agent or proxy but urged Rashid to clarify his whereabouts for the past two months.

''He was not in jail for the past two months... He should tell people where he was,'' Lone reiterated.

Lone claimed that whenever the Centre wanted to negotiate with someone in jail, the person would fall ill and be hospitalized.

''I have witnessed this pattern since 1991. While previous governments had a method, this has been executed poorly, reflecting the BJP's ideology,'' Lone commented.

He attributed interference in election outcomes to the Centre and local administration.

''I urge them to refrain from such actions. Recall the 1987 assembly polls... There won't be a safe passage for anyone in Kupwara,'' Lone warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)