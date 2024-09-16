Congress Chief Demands Legal Action Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address controversial remarks made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against Rahul Gandhi. Gaikwad offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would harm Gandhi over his comments on reservation. Patole accused BJP and its allies of distorting Gandhi's statements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to clarify his position regarding the controversial remarks made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against Rahul Gandhi, and called for legal action.
Gaikwad has controversially offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who can sever Rahul Gandhi's tongue over his remarks concerning the removal of the reservation system.
Patole warned that if legal action is not taken, Congress party workers might take decisive steps against Gaikwad. He also accused the BJP and its allies of intentionally misrepresenting Gandhi's statements to discredit him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Directs Shiv Sena MP to Respond to Election Petition
Bangladesh in Turmoil: Interim Government Vows Legal Action Amid Nationwide Chaos
World News Highlights: Legal Actions, Conflicts, and Political Developments
Eastern Railway to Pursue Legal Action Against Trinamool Congress MLA Kanai Chandra Mondal
Controversy Over Sanjauli Masjid: Minister Threatens Legal Action