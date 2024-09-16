Congress Chief Demands Legal Action Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to clarify his position regarding the controversial remarks made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against Rahul Gandhi, and called for legal action.

Gaikwad has controversially offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who can sever Rahul Gandhi's tongue over his remarks concerning the removal of the reservation system.

Patole warned that if legal action is not taken, Congress party workers might take decisive steps against Gaikwad. He also accused the BJP and its allies of intentionally misrepresenting Gandhi's statements to discredit him.

(With inputs from agencies.)