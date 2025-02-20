Zelenskiy's Controversial Remarks Stir International Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made contentious remarks about world leaders, which the Kremlin criticized as 'inadmissible.' Zelenskiy accused U.S. President Trump of living in a 'disinformation bubble' and countered claims about his low popularity rating. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, highlighting tensions between Washington and Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has come under fire from the Kremlin for making what it called 'inadmissible' remarks concerning several world leaders. This criticism follows Zelenskiy's accusation that U.S. President Donald Trump resides in a 'disinformation bubble.'
Contrary to Trump's claim that Zelenskiy's popularity has plummeted to 4%, the Ukrainian President maintains a much higher approval rating according to local opinion polls. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Zelenskiy's rhetoric has been increasingly undesirable and reflects a broader trend of his declining popularity.
Furthermore, Peskov highlighted the growing rift between Washington and Kyiv, accusing Ukraine of mismanaging foreign aid and resisting accountability for its financial expenditures. He characterized Zelenskiy's statements about other leaders as unacceptable to many nations.
