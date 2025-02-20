Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has come under fire from the Kremlin for making what it called 'inadmissible' remarks concerning several world leaders. This criticism follows Zelenskiy's accusation that U.S. President Donald Trump resides in a 'disinformation bubble.'

Contrary to Trump's claim that Zelenskiy's popularity has plummeted to 4%, the Ukrainian President maintains a much higher approval rating according to local opinion polls. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Zelenskiy's rhetoric has been increasingly undesirable and reflects a broader trend of his declining popularity.

Furthermore, Peskov highlighted the growing rift between Washington and Kyiv, accusing Ukraine of mismanaging foreign aid and resisting accountability for its financial expenditures. He characterized Zelenskiy's statements about other leaders as unacceptable to many nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)