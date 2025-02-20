Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Controversial Remarks Stir International Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made contentious remarks about world leaders, which the Kremlin criticized as 'inadmissible.' Zelenskiy accused U.S. President Trump of living in a 'disinformation bubble' and countered claims about his low popularity rating. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, highlighting tensions between Washington and Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:59 IST
Zelenskiy's Controversial Remarks Stir International Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has come under fire from the Kremlin for making what it called 'inadmissible' remarks concerning several world leaders. This criticism follows Zelenskiy's accusation that U.S. President Donald Trump resides in a 'disinformation bubble.'

Contrary to Trump's claim that Zelenskiy's popularity has plummeted to 4%, the Ukrainian President maintains a much higher approval rating according to local opinion polls. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Zelenskiy's rhetoric has been increasingly undesirable and reflects a broader trend of his declining popularity.

Furthermore, Peskov highlighted the growing rift between Washington and Kyiv, accusing Ukraine of mismanaging foreign aid and resisting accountability for its financial expenditures. He characterized Zelenskiy's statements about other leaders as unacceptable to many nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025