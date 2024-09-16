Shiv Sena MLA Offers Bizarre Bounty on Rahul Gandhi Over Reservation Remarks
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked controversy by offering Rs 11 lakh to anyone severing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for opposing reservations. This announcement, made during a media interaction, has led to a police case against Gaikwad. His comments have been widely criticized by political parties, including the BJP and Congress.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked a major political controversy by announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who cuts off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue. This alarming statement was made in response to Gandhi's remarks about ending the reservation system in India.
Gaikwad told reporters that Rahul Gandhi, while abroad, expressed a desire to eliminate reservations, exposing the Congress party's true intentions. He announced the monetary reward for anyone who would take violent action against Gandhi.
The comments have generated a political storm, prompting police to register a case against Gaikwad. Both the BJP and Congress have condemned his remarks. State Congress president Nana Patole has called for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take a clear stand and demanded legal action, while BJP leaders have distanced themselves from Gaikwad's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Changing the Narrative: Women in Cinema Speak Up for Systemic Reform
Romania's Bold Move: Patriot Missile Defense System Donation to Ukraine
India Boosts Semiconductor Ecosystem with New Units in Gujarat and Assam
India Boosts Semiconductor Ecosystem with New Plant in Gujarat
Slone Infosystems Secures Rs 17.43 Cr Contract for Advanced ICT Labs