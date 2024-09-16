Shiv Sena MLA Offers Bizarre Bounty on Rahul Gandhi Over Reservation Remarks

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked a major political controversy by announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who cuts off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue. This alarming statement was made in response to Gandhi's remarks about ending the reservation system in India.

Gaikwad told reporters that Rahul Gandhi, while abroad, expressed a desire to eliminate reservations, exposing the Congress party's true intentions. He announced the monetary reward for anyone who would take violent action against Gandhi.

The comments have generated a political storm, prompting police to register a case against Gaikwad. Both the BJP and Congress have condemned his remarks. State Congress president Nana Patole has called for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take a clear stand and demanded legal action, while BJP leaders have distanced themselves from Gaikwad's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)