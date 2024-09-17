Top World News: Boeing Strike, Trump Assassination Plot, Sao Paulo Debate Chaos, More

Current world news briefs include major developments affecting various sectors globally.

Boeing has announced a hiring freeze and potential furloughs after 33,000 workers went on strike. The company's CFO, Brian West, cited the strike as a significant threat to their recovery.

A roofing contractor with ties to the Ukraine conflict has been charged in a foiled plot to assassinate Donald Trump. Ryan Routh was apprehended with a rifle near Trump's golf course.

In a chaotic turn during a televised debate, Sao Paulo mayoral candidate Jose Luiz Datena struck opponent Pablo Marcal with a chair. The incident led to Datena's expulsion from the debate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an increase of 180,000 troops, making the Russian army the second-largest in the world after China's. This comes amid heightened global military tensions.

Germany has reintroduced temporary border checks to control irregular migration and cross-border crime. The move follows a surge in arrivals and rising support for far-right and conservative factions.

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards received a suspended sentence for creating indecent images of children. Edwards, famous for announcing Queen Elizabeth's death, has faced significant fallout from the case.

Central Europe has been devastated by severe flooding, compelling evacuations in Poland and the Czech Republic. The disaster has resulted in significant structural damage and rising death tolls.

Ukraine has invited the UN and ICRC to assist in humanitarian efforts in Russia's Kursk region. The appeal follows a cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces, which claims control over 100 settlements.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Egypt to discuss a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages, emphasizing the urgency of resolving the ongoing conflict.

A suspect in a Trump assassination plot may have spent nearly 12 hours hiding near Trump's Florida golf course. Despite the close proximity, no shots were fired at Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)