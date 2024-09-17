Left Menu

China and Russia Concerned Over Strengthening India-US Relations and QUAD

China and Russia are wary of the growing India-US partnership due to its focus on inclusivity, peaceful resolutions, and rule of law, says US diplomat Richard Verma. The QUAD alliance aims to promote peace, security, and technology for good. Upcoming QUAD meetings are expected to be historic and impactful.

Updated: 17-09-2024 07:38 IST
  • United States

China and Russia have expressed concerns over the burgeoning India-US relationship, primarily because it champions inclusivity, peace, and the rule of law, according to a top US diplomat, Richard Verma, on Monday.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Verma emphasized that the India-US relationship represents a different mode of global cooperation, one that values diverse voices and aims to peacefully resolve disputes. Verma highlighted that President Joe Biden considers this relationship the defining partnership of the century, noting its broader implications for global peace and security.

Addressing the QUAD alliance, Verma explained that it focuses on promoting peace, security, and technological advancements for societal good, rather than military purposes. He added that the upcoming QUAD meeting, hosted by President Biden, is anticipated to be a significant event, underscoring the alliance's positive impact and future potential.

