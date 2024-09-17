Left Menu

Music Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested Amidst Legal Battles

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in Manhattan following a sealed indictment. Combs, facing multiple sexual assault allegations, voluntarily relocated to New York. Despite the ongoing legal issues, including a $100 million judgment and numerous lawsuits, Combs continues to deny all allegations and aims to have judgments dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:13 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was taken into custody in Manhattan by federal agents on Monday evening, based on a sealed indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office," Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for Combs, said in a statement to Reuters. Agnifilo mentioned that Combs had voluntarily moved to New York in anticipation of the charges. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on Agnifilo's remarks.

Combs, 54, has been embroiled in several allegations of sexual assault. Last week, singer Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault, battery, sex trafficking, gender discrimination, and fraud. Combs denies all accusations.

In another case this month, a court ordered Combs to pay $100 million in a sexual assault lawsuit to Derrick Lee Smith, who accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him nearly three decades ago. Combs' attorney plans to seek dismissal of the judgment. In 2023, R&B vocalist Casandra Ventura sued Combs for serial physical abuse, sexual slavery, and rape, allegations that Combs denies. Ventura agreed to an undisclosed settlement in November 2023.

Despite these legal challenges, Combs remains a significant figure in hip-hop, renowned as an influential producer and successful performer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

