Delhi CM Replacement Announcement
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce Arvind Kejriwal's replacement as Delhi Chief Minister at 12 noon today following a legislative party meeting. This move comes amid significant political developments in the national capital.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to announce the replacement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 12 noon today.
The decision follows a crucial legislative party meeting aimed at determining the next leader amidst key political developments in the capital.
Kejriwal's successor is expected to be named shortly, marking a significant shift in Delhi's political landscape.
