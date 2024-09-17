Delhi CM Replacement Announcement

Left Menu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce Arvind Kejriwal's replacement as Delhi Chief Minister at 12 noon today following a legislative party meeting. This move comes amid significant political developments in the national capital.

Updated: 17-09-2024 09:44 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to announce the replacement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 12 noon today.

The decision follows a crucial legislative party meeting aimed at determining the next leader amidst key political developments in the capital.

Kejriwal's successor is expected to be named shortly, marking a significant shift in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

