Congress Criticizes Modi 3.0's First 100 Days Over Employment Crisis

The Congress has criticized the first 100 days of Modi 3.0, alleging numerous U-turns and scandals. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the ongoing mass unemployment crisis, pointing to policy failures and statistical reports to support accusations of 'job-loss growth' under Modi's economic policies.

The Congress claimed on Tuesday that the first 100 days of Modi's third term have been marked by numerous U-turns and scandals, accusing the government of failing to address India's unemployment crisis.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh lambasted what he called the 'non-biological PM' and his economic policies, which he said have led to 'job-loss growth' since 2014. He cited data to highlight the shrinking formal job market and rising unemployment rates among youth and women.

Ramesh pointed to the decimation of job-creating MSMEs, hastily implemented policies, and a favoritism towards large conglomerates as major contributing factors. He also criticized RBI data, arguing it misrepresents unpaid household work as employment.

