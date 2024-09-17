Congress Criticizes Modi 3.0's First 100 Days Over Employment Crisis

The Congress claimed on Tuesday that the first 100 days of Modi's third term have been marked by numerous U-turns and scandals, accusing the government of failing to address India's unemployment crisis.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh lambasted what he called the 'non-biological PM' and his economic policies, which he said have led to 'job-loss growth' since 2014. He cited data to highlight the shrinking formal job market and rising unemployment rates among youth and women.

Ramesh pointed to the decimation of job-creating MSMEs, hastily implemented policies, and a favoritism towards large conglomerates as major contributing factors. He also criticized RBI data, arguing it misrepresents unpaid household work as employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)