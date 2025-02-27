BJP Slams Congress Over Economic Policy Claims
The BJP rebuked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about India's economic policy, calling his statements a 'shameless lie'. Kharge claimed that 90% of Indians can't afford basic needs due to the current economic situation, while the BJP cited improved economic indicators under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments regarding India's economic state. Kharge claimed that the Centre's policies left 90% of Indians unable to afford basic needs, a statement that the BJP dismissed as a 'desperate data-defying hoax'.
Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of enriching billionaires while emptying ordinary citizens' pockets. He further argued that India faces a global tariff war and ineffective budget announcements. In response, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya countered with data showing significant economic progress under Modi's tenure.
Citing increases in per capita income, poverty reduction, and asset ownership, Malviya accused the Congress of using 'poverty politics'. The BJP leader demanded Congress apologize for what he described as 'decades of economic betrayal'.
