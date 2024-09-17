Left Menu

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Frenchman accused of mass rape of wife admits guilt, seeks forgiveness - media

Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman accused of drugging his wife and recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her over a decade, on Tuesday admitted to the various criminal charges he faces and begged his family's forgiveness, French media reported. Dominique Pelicot had been due to testify last week in a case that has shocked France, but his appearance was delayed due to health issues.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:10 IST
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Frenchman accused of mass rape of wife admits guilt, seeks forgiveness - media

Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman accused of drugging his wife and recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her over a decade, on Tuesday admitted to the various criminal charges he faces and begged his family's forgiveness, French media reported.

Dominique Pelicot had been due to testify last week in a case that has shocked France, but his appearance was delayed due to health issues. He appeared in court with a cane. "I am guilty of what I did," Dominique Pelicot, 71, said, according to French media, whose reporters who were in the courthouse. "I pray for my wife, my children, my grandchildren to accept my apologies. I regret what I did, I ask for your forgiveness, even if it is not forgivable."

He told the courtroom he had had a difficult upbringing and had been a victim of rape himself. At times he cried, according to French media. His former wife, Gisele Pelicot, 72, who was in the courtroom during his appearance on the stand, also spoke, according to French media, saying: "It is difficult to hear from the mouth of Mr Pelicot what he has just said."

Prosecutors have said Dominique Pelicot offered sex with his wife on a website and filmed the abuse. In addition to Dominique Pelicot, 50 other men accused of rape are also on trial in the southern city of Avignon. Some of the other defendants have said they believed Gisele Pelicot was pretending to be asleep and had in fact consented to sex.

If found guilty, the defendants face up to 20 years in jail. Gisele Pelicot insisted on a public trial to expose him and the other men accused of raping her and to shed a light on sexual violence, her lawyers have said.

To many, Gisele Pelicot has become a symbol of the struggle against sexual violence in France. On Saturday hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered in cities across the country to demonstrate support for her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024