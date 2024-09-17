Frenchman Admits to Horrific Decade-Long Abuse: Shockwaves Across France

In a shocking revelation that has sent ripples through France, Dominique Pelicot, a 71-year-old Frenchman, admitted to drugging his wife and orchestrating her rape by dozens of men over the last decade. Appearing in court with a cane, he begged for his family's forgiveness, describing himself as 'a rapist just like all the others in this room.'

Pelicot faces multiple charges, including rape, gang rape, and privacy breaches for recording and disseminating sexual images. Breaking into tears at times, Pelicot revealed his troubled upbringing and history of being a rape victim himself. His former wife, Gisele Pelicot, was present in the courtroom, expressing her distress over his admissions.

The trial, taking place in Avignon, involves 50 other accused men, some of whom claimed they thought Gisele Pelicot had consented. If convicted, defendants could face up to 20 years in prison. Gisele Pelicot has insisted on a public trial to expose the men and highlight sexual violence. Hundreds demonstrated in her support across France, seeing her as a symbol of the fight against sexual violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)