Left Menu

Delhi BJP Criticizes AAP's Leadership Change: 'Character Remains Unchanged'

Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva criticized AAP's recent leadership change, saying that changing the face doesn't change the party's corrupt character. He claimed Arvind Kejriwal has looted the city over the last decade and suggested the new chief minister, Atishi, will face similar scrutiny from the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:36 IST
Delhi BJP Criticizes AAP's Leadership Change: 'Character Remains Unchanged'
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to appoint senior leader Atishi as Delhi's new chief minister.

Sachdeva stated that while faces in the party may change, its character remains the same. He accused outgoing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of looting Delhi over the past decade, alleging widespread corruption within the party's administration.

He asserted that the people of Delhi would hold the new leadership accountable for past corrupt activities, implying that the AAP's efforts for a makeover will not alter public perception of their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024