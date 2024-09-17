Delhi BJP Criticizes AAP's Leadership Change: 'Character Remains Unchanged'
Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva criticized AAP's recent leadership change, saying that changing the face doesn't change the party's corrupt character. He claimed Arvind Kejriwal has looted the city over the last decade and suggested the new chief minister, Atishi, will face similar scrutiny from the public.
Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to appoint senior leader Atishi as Delhi's new chief minister.
Sachdeva stated that while faces in the party may change, its character remains the same. He accused outgoing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of looting Delhi over the past decade, alleging widespread corruption within the party's administration.
He asserted that the people of Delhi would hold the new leadership accountable for past corrupt activities, implying that the AAP's efforts for a makeover will not alter public perception of their governance.
