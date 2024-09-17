Left Menu

Business Forum Urges Netanyahu to Retain Defense Minister Amid Political Turmoil

The Israeli Business Forum has requested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant amid political pressure from far-right coalition partners. The forum warns that replacing Gallant could weaken Israel's defense and deepen national divisions, especially during ongoing conflicts with Hamas and potential threats from Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:10 IST
In a bid to maintain stability, Israel's Business Forum has appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from dismissing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant amid mounting political pressure.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Netanyahu is considering replacing Gallant with opposition member Gideon Saar, a move prompted by far-right coalition partners. The forum, representing 200 major companies, cautioned that such action would exacerbate national divisions and compromise Israel's security, particularly as conflicts with Hamas in Gaza escalate and a potential all-out war with Hezbollah looms.

Netanyahu has denied any negotiations with Saar but remains vague about Gallant's future. Economic concerns also persist, with recent data showing a slowed growth rate and a contraction on a per capita basis, underscoring the importance of political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

