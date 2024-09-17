Business Forum Urges Netanyahu to Retain Defense Minister Amid Political Turmoil

In a bid to maintain stability, Israel's Business Forum has appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from dismissing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant amid mounting political pressure.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Netanyahu is considering replacing Gallant with opposition member Gideon Saar, a move prompted by far-right coalition partners. The forum, representing 200 major companies, cautioned that such action would exacerbate national divisions and compromise Israel's security, particularly as conflicts with Hamas in Gaza escalate and a potential all-out war with Hezbollah looms.

Netanyahu has denied any negotiations with Saar but remains vague about Gallant's future. Economic concerns also persist, with recent data showing a slowed growth rate and a contraction on a per capita basis, underscoring the importance of political stability.

