Maha Kumbh: Triumph Amidst Political Turmoil

The Maha Kumbh festival, a rare event occurring every 144 years, was lauded by Senior BJP leader N Ramchander Rao as a monumental success reflecting the deep-seated cultural and religious faith in India. Attended by people from diverse backgrounds, Rao emphasized its unifying significance across creeds and ethnicities.

Despite Rao's praises, the opposition expressed stern disapproval, citing organizational shortcomings. Prominent figures like Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel lambasted the government over multiple stampedes, including a fatal incident on Mauni Amavasya, accusing them of withholding accurate casualty figures. Critics like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who controversially dubbed it "Mrityukumbh," voiced concerns over security and logistics.

Political rifts intensified as Former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav dismissed the event's relevance entirely, calling it "useless." The contentious discourse on Kumbh management prompted BJP-led protests against the opposition in various state assemblies, emphasizing the festival's polemic status in the political arena.

