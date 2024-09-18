Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Laments Overlooked Efforts in Baramati Amid Development Gains

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar voiced his frustration over the lack of recognition for his developmental efforts in Baramati. Despite securing substantial funds, he feels his contributions are overlooked. Pawar also reflected on his electoral loss, highlighted challenges, and commented on constitutional changes and his aspirations to become Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:07 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed his disappointment on Tuesday over the lack of recognition for his development efforts in Baramati. Despite securing significant funds for the constituency, Pawar feels his contributions have not been fully appreciated by the people. He stressed the importance of acknowledging achievements, noting that even accomplished work can be overlooked if not properly highlighted.

Pawar reflected on his loss in the Lok Sabha elections, accepting responsibility but pointing to challenges such as the Covid pandemic and limited time out of power, which he said reduced his productive years to three. Despite the substantial funds Baramati received, Pawar believes his efforts have been taken for granted. "The people assume I gave those funds simply because I could," Pawar said during an event in Pune. The Deputy CM added, "When a capable person feels their efforts go unrecognised, it becomes discouraging. In a democracy, however, it's the people's right to make their choice."

Pawar also discussed potential constitutional changes, including curbing reservations and implementing a common civil code. He mentioned that some individuals who raised concerns about reservations have remained silent following recent statements, indirectly referencing Rahul Gandhi's comments on the quota system. Regarding the role of Chief Minister, Pawar acknowledged his party workers' desire for him to assume the position. Asked about his personal aspirations, he said, "Every supporter wishes to see their leader in that role." He added, "I am among those leaders too." However, Pawar emphasized that becoming Chief Minister requires a majority of 145 seats, which depends on the voters' choice. "It's up to the people to decide who they will support and elevate to that position," he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

