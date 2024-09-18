Deadly Attack in Eastern Colombia Erupts Amid Peace Talk Uncertainty

An attack on a military base in eastern Colombia has resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to at least 21 others, according to Colombia's military.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) has been blamed for the assault, prompting President Gustavo Petro to suggest that peace talks with the group may be suspended or canceled.

'This is an attack that practically closes a peace process, with blood,' President Petro stated during a ceremony naming a new judge to one of Colombia's highest courts.

The ELN broke a ceasefire with the Colombian government in August but remained in peace negotiations aimed at ending more than five decades of conflict.

On Tuesday, the army reported that homemade rockets were fired from a cargo truck near a base in Puerto Jordan, Arauca province, which ELN forces allegedly carried out.

Founded in the early 1960s, the ELN emerged from union leaders and students inspired by the Cuban Revolution. The group finances its operations through drug trafficking and illegal gold mines.

In recent years, the ELN has expanded into rural zones left vacant by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia after the latter's 2016 peace deal with the government.

President Gustavo Petro, elected two years ago, initiated peace talks with the ELN and other armed factions through the policy of total peace.

However, discussions faltered as the ELN continued kidnappings and taxing of civilians in their controlled areas. The group expressed frustration over the government's separate peace efforts with splinter factions in southwest Colombia.

Following the ceasefire's expiration in August, the ELN intensified attacks on military targets and oil pipelines in the Arauca province. Colombia's defence ministry pledged to act 'with firmness and resolve to restore security and stability' in the affected region.

