Left Menu

Deadly Attack in Eastern Colombia Erupts Amid Peace Talk Uncertainty

An attack on an eastern Colombia military base left two soldiers dead and at least 21 injured. The National Liberation Army (ELN), responsible for the attack, has been in tenuous peace talks with the government. President Gustavo Petro indicated the attack may halt peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:11 IST
Deadly Attack in Eastern Colombia Erupts Amid Peace Talk Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

An attack on a military base in eastern Colombia has resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to at least 21 others, according to Colombia's military.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) has been blamed for the assault, prompting President Gustavo Petro to suggest that peace talks with the group may be suspended or canceled.

'This is an attack that practically closes a peace process, with blood,' President Petro stated during a ceremony naming a new judge to one of Colombia's highest courts.

The ELN broke a ceasefire with the Colombian government in August but remained in peace negotiations aimed at ending more than five decades of conflict.

On Tuesday, the army reported that homemade rockets were fired from a cargo truck near a base in Puerto Jordan, Arauca province, which ELN forces allegedly carried out.

Founded in the early 1960s, the ELN emerged from union leaders and students inspired by the Cuban Revolution. The group finances its operations through drug trafficking and illegal gold mines.

In recent years, the ELN has expanded into rural zones left vacant by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia after the latter's 2016 peace deal with the government.

President Gustavo Petro, elected two years ago, initiated peace talks with the ELN and other armed factions through the policy of total peace.

However, discussions faltered as the ELN continued kidnappings and taxing of civilians in their controlled areas. The group expressed frustration over the government's separate peace efforts with splinter factions in southwest Colombia.

Following the ceasefire's expiration in August, the ELN intensified attacks on military targets and oil pipelines in the Arauca province. Colombia's defence ministry pledged to act 'with firmness and resolve to restore security and stability' in the affected region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024