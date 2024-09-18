Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections Begin: High Turnout and Hope for Change
The first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019 saw phase one conclude peacefully with a voter turnout of 50.65% by 3 pm. Political leaders called for high voter participation, emphasizing future stability, youth employment, and women's empowerment. Clashes were reported in some areas but were controlled by security forces.
Men and women, the young and old, some frail and others patiently waiting, queued up at polling booths in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for the first phase of the union territory's assembly elections since 2019. The day proceeded peacefully and steadily.
Voting started at 7 am and by 3 pm, the voter turnout reached 50.65 percent. Officials are hopeful the final turnout will increase by the 6 pm closing time. These elections are the first since Article 370's abrogation and Jammu and Kashmir's conversion to a union territory in 2019. In this phase, 24 of the 90 assembly seats, including 16 in the Kashmir Valley and eight in the Jammu region, are voting. Over 2.3 million voters are determining the fate of 219 candidates. Despite minor clashes reported in Bijbehara and D H Pora, security forces maintained order.
In the Jammu region, Inderwal saw a high turnout at 72.20 percent, followed by Padder-Nagseni at 71.08, and Kishtwar at 67.58 percent. Doda West also showed active participation with 66.75 percent. In the Kashmir valley, Pahalgam recorded the highest turnout of 58.89 percent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah encouraged voter participation, highlighting the importance of democracy.
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters to safeguard their rights. Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference's Omar Abdullah also emphasized the significance of this election, given the region's past status changes. The next phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.
