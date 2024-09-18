Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

The Manipur Congress criticized the 'one nation, one election' proposal, citing security challenges for simultaneous polls. The Union Cabinet approved the proposal suggested by a panel led by Ram Nath Kovind. The panel recommended synchronized Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, a common electoral roll, and voter IDs, amid ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:32 IST
  • India

The Manipur unit of the Congress on Wednesday criticized the proposal for 'one nation, one election,' citing significant security issues if simultaneous polls are conducted across India.

The Union Cabinet, on the same day, approved the proposal, which was recommended by a panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, according to Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Manipur Congress working president Kh Devbrata Singh emphasized the difficulties in managing elections with over 90 crore voters, questioning the feasibility of providing adequate security to all polling booths concurrently.

The Kovind committee recommended initial simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, followed by local body polls within 100 days, along with the establishment of an 'Implementation Group' to oversee execution.

It also proposed a common electoral roll and standardized voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India, in coordination with state authorities.

Manipur is currently grappling with an ethnic conflict between the Meitei community in Imphal Valley and the Kuki community in the adjoining hills, a crisis that has claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands since May last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

