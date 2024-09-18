Kerala CM Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Move

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the union government of harboring a hidden agenda behind its 'one nation, one election' stance, aimed at weakening the country's federal system.

Vijayan alleged that the Sangh Parivar is secretly attempting to shift India's electoral politics to a presidential mode. He claimed that the 'one election' slogan is intended to undermine the diverse nature of the country's parliamentary democracy.

His remarks follow the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal, as recommended by the Ramnath Kovind panel, which advised simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

Highlighting the unique political situations of different states, Vijayan warned that imposing uniform elections could sabotage democracy by ignoring these distinct regional contexts. He called on democratic societies to oppose the alleged efforts to transform the parliamentary system.

(With inputs from agencies.)