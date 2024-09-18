Debate Intensifies on 'One Nation, One Election'

The high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' engaged with 62 political parties, receiving responses from 47. Of these, 32 parties endorsed the concept of simultaneous elections, advocating for its implementation to conserve resources, maintain social harmony, and boost economic growth. Meanwhile, 15 parties voiced their opposition, expressing fears over constitutional integrity and regional representation.

Among national parties, those in favor included the BJP and the NPP, while opposing voices came from the Congress, AAP, BSP, and CPI(M). Concerns raised revolved around potential threats to the democratic structure, regional parties' marginalization, and a possible shift towards a presidential form of governance.

The report, submitted to President Droupadi Murmu, outlines divergent views. State-level parties also echoed these sentiments, with notable supporters like AIADMK and Shiv Sena, and opposers like SP and DMK. The report underscores the complexity and multifaceted implications of the proposed electoral reform.

