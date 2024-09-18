BJP Alleges AAP's 'Drama' Over Kejriwal's Resignation

The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the party of orchestrating a public sympathy drama following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the Delhi chief minister's post.

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh emphasized that unlike other politicians, Kejriwal opted to relinquish all government facilities and vacate the official chief minister's residence post-resignation.

'Arvind Kejriwal is the first leader in India's history to proudly state, 'if I am honest, vote for me, else not',' Singh asserted.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Singh's claims as the beginning of a 'political drama' orchestrated by the Aam Aadmi Party over the past two days. 'The script of their drama is long, so it will continue for a while. Despite facing corruption charges, Kejriwal has yet to vacate his Sheesh Mahal (official CM residence) and move into a modest residence, purportedly to gain public sympathy,' Sachdeva told a press conference.

In the subsequent stage of this 'political drama', he stated, AAP would showcase Kejriwal relinquishing his luxury cars for an old blue 'Wagon R', visiting an ailing relative in a government hospital, and having his wife buy vegetables from vendors—all publicized to garner sympathy.

Sanjay Singh compared Kejriwal to 'thick-skinned' leaders but ignored the times when his leader boasted about not needing cars, houses, or security post-power, added the Delhi BJP president.

Kejriwal's recent bail from the Supreme Court is part of the legal process, and Singh should note that both the High Court and Supreme Court earlier validated Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy case, Sachdeva remarked.

Singh accused the BJP of incarcerating Kejriwal and other AAP leaders on false corruption charges to break the party's integrity. 'What the BJP has been doing to Kejriwal over the past two years is publicly visible. They imprisoned Kejriwal, his education minister Manish Sisodia, and health minister Satyendar Jain, but nothing has worked,' Singh said.

Despite the Supreme Court's bail, Kejriwal chose to resign and appeal to the public for a certificate of honesty, Singh concluded.

