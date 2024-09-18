Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's Inaugural U.S. Visit for 79th UN General Assembly

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is set to embark on his inaugural foreign visit to the United States this Friday. The visit is distinguished by its participation in the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, diverging from the tradition of neighboring country visits first. This marks Oli's first international trip since his recent tenure starting in July.

Oli is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 26, with this year's theme focused on inclusive global action for peace, sustainable development, and human dignity. His agenda includes speeches at the Summit of the Future and the High-Level Meetings on Sea-Level Rise and Antimicrobial Resistance.

In addition to his UN engagements, Oli will deliver addresses at Columbia University and Harvard University, covering topics from Nepal's democratic journey to its stance on climate justice. Accompanying him will be key officials, including Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal. Oli's visit was adjusted after the postponement of the BIMSTEC Summit initially scheduled in Bangkok.

