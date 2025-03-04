Federal Review Targets Columbia University's Federal Contracts Amid Antisemitism Allegations

The Trump administration announced a review of Columbia University's federal contracts and grants in light of allegations of antisemitism, which the university allegedly failed to address. The move aligns with a broader concern over the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Arab sentiment since Israel's military actions in Gaza post-Hamas attacks.

The U.S. Justice Department, along with the Departments of Health and Education and the General Services Administration, indicated potential Stop Work Orders on $51.4 million in contracts. The review extends to more than $5 billion in federal grant commitments to the university.

This decision follows intensified student protests at Columbia against U.S. support for Israel, accused of fueling a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Recent demonstrations and the expulsion of students involved in protests highlight ongoing tensions and administrative challenges in universities handling political activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)