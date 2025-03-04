Left Menu

Federal Scrutiny: Columbia University's Contracts Under Antisemitism Review

The Trump administration is reviewing Columbia University's federal contracts over antisemitism claims. The U.S. Justice Department has formed a task force to combat antisemitism and may issue stop-work orders on $51.4 million in contracts. Columbia faces protest-related controversies amid Israel-Gaza tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The administration of President Donald Trump announced on Monday its intent to review federal contracts and grants awarded to Columbia University due to allegations of antisemitism, citing the institution's perceived inaction in addressing such issues. Advocacy groups have highlighted increased antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Arab bias following Israel's military actions in Gaza in response to Hamas's October 2023 attacks.

Last month, the Justice Department launched a task force to tackle antisemitism. On Monday, a joint statement from the Departments of Health, Education, and the General Services Administration revealed that the Federal Government's Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism is contemplating Stop Work Orders on $51.4 million worth of contracts with Columbia University. Moreover, a thorough review of over $5 billion in federal grant commitments to the university is underway.

While no immediate actions have been taken, the task force's review raises significant questions. Columbia University has stated it is assessing Monday's announcements while emphasizing its efforts to address antisemitic concerns. Amidst these developments, protests related to U.S. support for Israel and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza have also led to allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

