Rao Narbir Singh's Promise: Government at Your Doorstep

Rao Narbir Singh, BJP's candidate for Badshahpur, pledged that if elected, government officials would come directly to constituents for their needs. He emphasized the importance of voting for BJP to accelerate development in Gurugram. Singh criticized the current administration's lack of progress and promised greater development if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:50 IST
The BJP's Badshahpur candidate, Rao Narbir Singh, vowed on Wednesday that if he wins the upcoming assembly election, residents will no longer need to visit government offices for their tasks. Instead, officials would come to them to fulfill their needs. 'Believe me, the government will be at your doorstep,' Singh, who has served as a minister before, assured during public meetings.

Singh urged constituents to vote for the BJP, stressing that development in Gurugram would only gain momentum if the party retained power in Haryana. He called for support not only in Badshahpur but across all four assembly seats in Gurugram to facilitate BJP's governance. Singh promised an unprecedented scale of development work in the constituency.

During his address in various villages such as Chandu, Makdaula, and Mubarikpur, Singh lamented the lack of development over the past five years and criticized municipal officials for neglecting public requests. Reflecting on his previous tenure from 2014 to 2019, he noted that no officer dared to ignore assigned duties. 'Today, I promise that when I return to the assembly, the pace of development will be greater than before,' he proclaimed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

