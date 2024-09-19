Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Polls 2023: Voter Turnout Insights

Voter turnout in the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections was 61%, marginally up from 60.19% in 2014. Despite minor fluctuations, polling was peaceful across all districts. This marked the first assembly polls since Article 370's revocation and the union territory's establishment.

Voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir's recent assembly elections showed minimal fluctuation compared to 2014. According to the Election Commission, turnout was just above 61% for 24 assembly seats spread over seven districts by 11:30 PM. This slight increase from 60.19% in 2014 may rise as final numbers from remote polling stations come in.

The 2023 elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of the union territory, saw peaceful polling across all voting districts. Two new seats added in Doda and Kishtwar districts impacted overall statistics, while constituencies like Shopian had higher turnout rates. On the other hand, Pulwama saw a slight decrease. The most significant decline was in Shangus-Anantnag, with a drastic drop from 68.78% to 52.94%.

The turnout for 16 seats in the Kashmir Valley was consistent with 2014 figures, with approximately 53.55% versus 54.93% previously. The multi-cornered contest included actors like Jamaat-e-Islami backed independents, making this election a robust democratic exercise.

