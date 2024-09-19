Left Menu

Teamsters Union Abstains from 2024 Presidential Endorsement

The Teamsters union, which represents 1.3 million members, has decided not to endorse any presidential candidate for the first time since 1996. Despite past Democratic endorsements, polling showed that a majority of members favored Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. Both candidates failed to meet the union's demands for commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:07 IST
Teamsters Union Abstains from 2024 Presidential Endorsement

The Teamsters union executive board announced on Wednesday that it will abstain from endorsing any U.S. presidential candidate, despite internal polling indicating a majority of members favor Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. The union, which boasts 1.3 million members ranging from truck drivers to zookeepers, revealed the polling results earlier the same day, showing Trump's support at 59.6% versus Harris's 34%.

Historically, the Teamsters have backed Democratic candidates since 2000 but have occasionally supported Republicans, including President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Vice President George H.W. Bush in 1988. This marks the first absence of an endorsement since 1996. In stark contrast, major unions like the United Auto Workers and the AFL-CIO have endorsed Harris, with the latter representing 60 unions and 12.5 million workers.

The lack of endorsement was particularly anticipated, as it holds potential sway in key battleground states such as Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Teamsters President Sean O'Brien explained that neither candidate could provide concrete commitments to protect union interests over big businesses. The Harris campaign has not commented, while the Trump campaign highlighted the poll data as a sign of strong support within the union. Both candidates had meetings with union representatives but failed to secure the necessary pledges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024