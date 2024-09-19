Teamsters Union Abstains from 2024 Presidential Endorsement

The Teamsters union executive board announced on Wednesday that it will abstain from endorsing any U.S. presidential candidate, despite internal polling indicating a majority of members favor Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. The union, which boasts 1.3 million members ranging from truck drivers to zookeepers, revealed the polling results earlier the same day, showing Trump's support at 59.6% versus Harris's 34%.

Historically, the Teamsters have backed Democratic candidates since 2000 but have occasionally supported Republicans, including President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Vice President George H.W. Bush in 1988. This marks the first absence of an endorsement since 1996. In stark contrast, major unions like the United Auto Workers and the AFL-CIO have endorsed Harris, with the latter representing 60 unions and 12.5 million workers.

The lack of endorsement was particularly anticipated, as it holds potential sway in key battleground states such as Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Teamsters President Sean O'Brien explained that neither candidate could provide concrete commitments to protect union interests over big businesses. The Harris campaign has not commented, while the Trump campaign highlighted the poll data as a sign of strong support within the union. Both candidates had meetings with union representatives but failed to secure the necessary pledges.

