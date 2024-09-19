Historic UAE-U.S. Summit: Biden and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Discuss Global Issues

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to welcome UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the White House on Monday for pivotal discussions on a range of global issues, including the Gaza conflict and the development of responsible artificial intelligence. White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that this visit is unprecedented for a UAE president in Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also participate, holding separate meetings with the UAE leader. According to Kirby, the agenda will encompass climate change, clean energy, and UAE's role as a key partner in the Group of Seven's global infrastructure initiatives.

