Iranian Cyber Actors Infiltrate U.S. Campaigns Ahead of 2024 Election
Iranian cyber actors targeted people involved in President Joe Biden's re-election campaign by sending non-public material from Donald Trump's campaign. U.S. agencies report that since June, these actors have continued to send stolen data to U.S. media outlets. Iran denies the allegations and has yet to respond.
In a bid to influence the upcoming Nov. 5 election, Iranian cyber actors targeted President Joe Biden's re-election campaign with messages containing non-public material from Republican candidate Donald Trump's campaign, U.S. agencies revealed on Wednesday.
Since June, these malicious actors have persisted in sending stolen, non-public material related to former President Trump's campaign to U.S. media organizations, according to a joint statement by the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
Iran has denied any interference in U.S. elections. The nation's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York has not responded to requests for comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump’s Election Fraud Case: Implications for Presidential Power
Trump and Harris: Diverging Economic Visions for America's Middle Class
US Accuses Russia of 2024 Election Interference
Trump's Campaign Raises $130 Million in August Amid Presidential Run
Kamala Harris Gears Up for High-Stakes Debate Against Trump