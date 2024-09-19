Iranian Cyber Actors Infiltrate U.S. Campaigns Ahead of 2024 Election

In a bid to influence the upcoming Nov. 5 election, Iranian cyber actors targeted President Joe Biden's re-election campaign with messages containing non-public material from Republican candidate Donald Trump's campaign, U.S. agencies revealed on Wednesday.

Since June, these malicious actors have persisted in sending stolen, non-public material related to former President Trump's campaign to U.S. media organizations, according to a joint statement by the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Iran has denied any interference in U.S. elections. The nation's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York has not responded to requests for comment.

